Military drone found on beach near Bulgaria’s Sozopol

A military drone was found on the Harmani beach near Sozopol on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on August 12.

The broken wings and shells on the hull suggest that the drone had been in the water for several months, the ministry said.

The drone was discovered by beachgoers who called 112.

Police arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

There has been no announcement so far as to the origin of the drone.

(Photos: Ministry of Defence)

