Bulgarian investigators probe arms export companies at request of Ukraine

In response to a request for legal assistance from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, a team of investigators from the National Investigative Service (NIS) is conducting searches and seizures in homes and offices in Sofia and the country, the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office said on August 12.

The request is related to an investigation of corruption crimes in Ukraine committed in trade with arms at inflated prices, the statement said.

Numerous investigators from the NIS, officials from General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDCOC) within the Ministry of Interior and General Directorate Gendarmerie, Special Operations and Counterterrorism (GDSOCT) are involved in the searches.

The actions in execution of the request for legal assistance are carried out under the supervision of the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office.