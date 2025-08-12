The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgarian investigators probe arms export companies at request of Ukraine

The Sofia Globe staff

In response to a request for legal assistance from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, a team of investigators from the National Investigative Service (NIS) is conducting searches and seizures in homes and offices in Sofia and the country, the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office said on August 12.

The request is related to an investigation of corruption crimes in Ukraine committed in trade with arms at inflated prices, the statement said.

Numerous investigators from the NIS, officials from General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDCOC) within the Ministry of Interior and General Directorate Gendarmerie, Special Operations and Counterterrorism (GDSOCT) are involved in the searches.

The actions in execution of the request for legal assistance are carried out under the supervision of the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office.

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgaria authorises flight to repatriate Russian citizens

The Sofia Globe staff

Archaeological work delays completion of highway in Bulgaria

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian Parliament overturns presidential veto on Defence Act amendments

The Sofia Globe staff