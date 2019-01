Share this: Facebook

What a fabulous first few Bansko ski weeks of 2019 we’ve been having. Loads of smiles and as the queues melted away around January 8, the cold came in and ensured the most light powder snow and wondrous conditions.

After a little warming up on January 17, temperatures are now falling. There will be little snow Monday and Wednesday but a very good 30cm dump arrives on January 25 and 26.

(Photo, taken on January 18 2019: banskoblog.com)

