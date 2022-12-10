Most of Bulgaria subject to weather warnings for December 11

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for three districts for December 11.

The district of Blagoevgrad is subject to the Code Orange warning because of forecast heavy rain, while a Code Orange warning has been issued for the districts of Smolyan and Kurdzhali because of forecast heavy rain and strong winds.

Seven districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather because of heavy rain forecast for Sunday: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia district (as distinct from the district of Sofia city), Pernik, Kyustendil and Pazardzhik.

The district of Haskovo is subject to a Code Yellow warning because of forecast strong winds and rain.

Fourteen districts are subject to a Code Yellow warning because of forecast strong winds: Plovdiv, Varna, Bourgas, Dobrich, Razgrad, Lovech, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora, Veliko Turnovo, Sliven, Yambol, Turgovishte, Gabrovo and Silistra.

Three districts are classified as Code Green for December 11, meaning that no weather warning is in place: Sofia city, Rousse and Pleven.

