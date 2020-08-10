Bulgaria’s Albena resort begins closing hotels for lack of tourists

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Albena resort complex on Bulgaria’s northern Black Sea coast has begun gradually closing hotels because of a lack of tourists, Bulgarian National Radio reported on August 10.

The declining figures follow the suspension of charter flights and after Germany declared Bulgaria’s northern Black Sea coast a hazardous destination because of Covid-19, the report said.

BNR said that there was no information that any tourists in the complex had been infected with the virus.

Albena complex manager Hristo Penev said that while last week there had been 8000 guests, this week the number had dropped to about 6500.



One of the resort’s responses to the Covid-19 situation was a decision in June to close the night clubs in the complex, to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus.

The Covid-19 crisis has left Bulgaria’s tourism industry severely hard-hit, with foreign visitor numbers in 2020 hugely down compared with 2019.

(Main photo: Boby Dimitrov)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments