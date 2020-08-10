Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 5177 active cases, 849 in hospital, two more deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has decreased by three to a total of 5177, according to data posted on August 10 by the national information system.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by one to a total of 849. Fifty-four are in intensive care.

The death toll has risen by two, to 447. Two men, one aged 70 and the other 73, died in the past day. Neither had concomitant diseases.

As has become customary, the number of PCR tests was lower on Sunday than on other days of the week. In the past day, 1275 were done, of which 53 proved positive.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad five, Varna two, Dobrich seven, Kyustendil one, Montana two, Pazardzhik seven, Plovdiv 14, Smolyan three, Sofia city eight, Shoumen three and Yambol one.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria, including those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus, and the active cases, now totals 13 396.

A total of 7772 people have recovered, an increase of 54 in the past day.



No new cases were confirmed among medical personnel in the past 24 hours, leaving the total to date at 749.



