Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 157 more deaths, while active cases and patients in hospital decrease

A hundred and fifty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 6496, the national information system said on December 19.

Of 6190 PCR tests done in the past day, 1739 proved positive – about 28.09 per cent.

The number of active cases decreased by 2631 in the past day, to 86 909.

There are 499 fewer patients in hospital, with a current total of 6535. The number of patients in intensive care has decreased by 34, to 536.

A hundred and one medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 8374.

According to the national information system, 2894 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 96 622.

To date, 190 027 people in Bulgaria have tested positive for new coronavirus, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 281 are in the city of Sofia, 149 in the district of Varna and 122 in the district of Plovdiv.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 68, Bourgas 97, Veliko Turnovo 48, Vidin 20, Vratsa 93, Gabrovo 22, Dobrich 35, Kurdzhali 19, Kyustendil 28, Lovech 33, Montana 14, Pazardzhik 63, Pernik 39, Pleven 50, Razgrad 25, Rousse 106, Silistra 28, Sliven 57, Smolyan 10, Sofia district 55, Stara Zagora 97, Turgovishte 17, Haskovo 79, Shoumen 53 and Yambol 31.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

