Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry signs 78M leva contract for modernisation of 44 T-72 tanks

Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry signed on December 16 a 78.7 million leva (about 40.2 million euro) contract with Bulgarian firm Terem for the modernisation of 44 of the army’s T-72 main battle tanks, the ministry said.

The T-72 is Soviet-made and first went into production in 1971.

The contract is for a period of two years.

The contract also envisages modernisation of three MT-LB U command and staff vehicles.

“This contract is aimed at improving the capabilities of the land forces. It is a useful step in the right direction. In this way we restore the balance in the modernisation of the armed forces,” the statement quoted Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov as saying.

The modernisation will involve, among other steps, delivery, installation and integration of a modern fire control system, combat control system and early warning system for radiation.

(Archive photo of Bulgarian T-72 tanks: US Army)

