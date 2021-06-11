Bulgarian exports up by 16.6% y/y in January-April 2021 – NSI

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s exports in the first four months of the year stood at 21.26 billion leva, an increase of 16.6 per cent compared to the same period of 2020, the country’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on June 11, citing preliminary data.

In April alone, exports rose by 47.9 per cent year-on-year, amounting to 5.75 billion leva in FOB (free on board) prices, the NSI said.

Bulgaria was in a State of Emergency in April 2020 because of the Covid-19 global pandemic, which included a raft of restrictions on economic activity, meant to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. That month, Bulgaria’s exports dropped by 19.5 per cent and exports fell by 30.8 per cent.

Against that low baseline, imports in April 2021 also saw a sharp jump, rising by 52.5 per cent to 6.04 billion leva at CIF prices (with cost, insurance and freight to the border included).

Imports for the first four months of the year were up by 18.2 per cent and amounted to 23.16 billion leva at CIF prices.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the first four months of 2021 and stood at 1.9 billion leva, including a deficit of 288.3 million leva in April.

(Photo: Julian Hoste/freeimages.com)

