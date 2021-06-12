Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 6 deaths, 0.92% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 893, according to the June 12 report by the national information system.

Of 13 361 tests done on June 11, a total of 123 – about 0.92 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 420 213 people in Bulgaria have tested positive for Covid-19, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 12 952 active cases, a decrease of 666 in the past day.

The report said that 783 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 389 368.

There are 2290 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 45 in the past day, with 246 in intensive care, a decrease of seven.

Four medical personnel tested positive on June 11, bringing the total to date to 13 432, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 1 568 793 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 20 496 on Friday.

To date, 694 336 people have completed their vaccination cycle, including 13 905 in the past day.

