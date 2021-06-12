Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister vaccinated against Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov has been vaccinated against Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on June 12.

Katsarov received a jab of the single-dose Janssen vaccine at the Orange Medical Centre, the ministry said.

After taking office in mid-May, Katsarov said that he had undergone Covid-19 late last year and would be vaccinated as soon as possible.

When Bulgaria began its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on December 27 2020, the first to be vaccinated was the then Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov.

So far, 1 568 793 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 20 496 on Friday, according to the June 12 daily report by the national information system.

To date, 694 336 people have completed their vaccination cycle – meaning that they have either received a second dose, or a jab from a single-dose vaccine – including 13 905 on Friday.

Separately, the Health Ministry said that on June 10, a total of 12 000 doses of the Janssen vaccine arrived in Bulgaria, followed by 57 600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on June 11.

All were immediately distributed to the regional health inspectorates, the ministry said.

The next scheduled delivery is of 186 030 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, on June 14.

