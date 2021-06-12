Bulgaria’s capital Sofia opens 5th outdoor Covid-19 vaccination point

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia has opened a fifth outdoor vaccination point against Covid-19.

It is next to the Iskar cultural centre in the Druzhba residential area, and will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm, the municipality said.

Over the past two weekends, a total of more than 2200 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 at the outdoor vaccination points, opened at the initiative of mayor Yordanka Fandukova, the statement said.

This weekend, the other four outdoor vaccination points are in the same places as at previous weekends – at the Beli Dunav Street entrance to North Place, the Gotse Delchev Boulevard entrance to South Park, next to Ariana Lake in Borissova Gradina and in the parking area of T-Market on Vuzkresenie Boulevard in Krasna Polyana.

Separately, Bulgarian National Radio reported on June 12 that Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, pensioned off by the caretaker government as head of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, had accepted an invitation from Fandukova to be an adviser to the municipality on the vaccination process.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that on June 12, the Plovdiv regional health inspectorate had opened a vaccination point in the Stolipinovo area of the city. Stolipinovo is populated mainly by Roma people.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

