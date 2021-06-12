Thousands turn out for Sofia Pride 2021

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Amid a jovial atmosphere and tight security measures, thousands turned out for the 2021 Sofia Pride in the centre of Bulgaria’s capital city on June 12.

This year’s Sofia Pride was in-person after last year being held online because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Pride was preceded by appeals by organisers to Bulgaria’s state and government institutions to ensure that it was properly secured, following a string of homophobic attacks in various parts of the country in the run-up to the event.

An online petition to caretaker Interior Minister Boiko Rashkov to ensure security for the Sofia Pride event had attracted 17 126 signatures by the afternoon of June 12.

Several foreign ambassadors recorded video messages of support, which were posted on Sofia Pride’s Facebook page.

Performers at the concert included Bulgaria’s Eurovision contestant Victoria Georgieva, North Macedonia’s Eurovision contestant Vasil Garvanliev, Ivo Dimchev, Desi Slava, Preya, Mila Robert, Ruth Koleva, Mihaela Fileva and Rushi.

Victoria performs at Sofia Pride 2021.

Earlier on June 12, ultra-conservative groups held events in central Sofia and Veliko Turnovo “in defence of the traditional Bulgarian family”.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!