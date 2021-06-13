Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 85 deaths, 2551 fewer active cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



In the past week, 85 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died, going by figures in the June 13 report by the national information system.

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to Covid-19 is 17 898, according to the report.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll in the past week is the lowest in a week so far in 2021.

The previous lowest number in a week this year was 156, in the seven-day period ending June 6. The highest in a week so far this year was 857, in the week ending April 4.

To date, 420 294 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus. The number of confirmed cases to date has increased by 868 in the past week.

There are 12 994 active cases, a decrease of 2551 in the past week.

To date, 389 402 people in Bulgaria have recovered from the virus, including 3334 in the past week.

There are 2283 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 336 in the past week, with 246 in intensive care, a decrease of 47 over that time.

To date, 13 432 medical personnel have tested positive, again, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus. The figure has risen by seven in the past week, the lowest increase among medics in a week so far in 2021.

A total of 1 573 761 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 107 920 in the past week. A total of 4970 were administered on June 12.

So far, 697 147 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. The figure has risen by 77 463 in the past week, and includes 2811 people who completed the vaccination cycle on June 12.

The national information system June 13 report said that of 8339 tests done in the past day, 81 – about 0.97 per cent – proved positive.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!