Low interest in Bulgaria’s Covid-19 vaccination points at weekend

A total of 456 people received vaccinations against Covid-19 at Bulgarian capital city Sofia’s five outdoor vaccination points on June 12, the municipality said.

This was the third successive weekend that the municipality has opened outdoor vaccination points, beginning with three a fortnight ago, and now numbering five.

Over the previous two weekends, a total of more than 2200 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 at the outdoor vaccination points.

According to the national information system report on June 13, a total of 806 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the city of Sofia on Saturday.

Across the country, 4970 doses were administered on Saturday, with the report showing strikingly low numbers in some places.

According to the report, no doses were administered in the Turgovishte district on Saturday. In the Vidin district, the total was nine, in Razgrad eight and in Smolyan six.

In Plovdiv, local media reported low interest in the mobile vaccination point opened this weekend in the Stolipinovo area of the city, where there are about 40 000 residents, mainly Roma people.

The opening of the mobile vaccination point had been preceded by a 15-day awareness campaign by health mediators.

Plovdiv media said that eight people in Stolipinovo received the jab on Saturday and two on Sunday, prompting the bus to leave at noon because of the low interest. Reports said that the campaign was hampered by a Facebook group urging Roma people not to be vaccinated, lying that this would be fatal.

Most of the 10 people vaccinated in Stolipinovo wanted the Janssen vaccine because it is single-dose. Their motivation to get the jab was that they wanted to be able to travel abroad, the reports said.

To date, a total of 1 573 761 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria. A total of 697 147 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

