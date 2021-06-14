Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 17 900

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of two people who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 17 900, according to the June 14 report by the national information system.

Of 3470 tests, 42 – about 1.21 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 420 336 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 12 941 active cases, a decrease of 53 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 93 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 389 495.

There are 2284 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of one in the past day, with 247 in intensive care, again an increase of one over the same period.

In the past day, no medical personnel tested positive, leaving the total to date at 13 432, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

According to the report, on Sunday a total of 3263 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to date – since the country’s vaccination campaign began on December 27 – to 1 577 024.

So far, 698 734 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 1587 people on Sunday.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments