Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 156 deaths, 4660 fewer active cases

The deaths of 156 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, the lowest number in a week since the start of 2021.

The previous lowest number in a week this year was 170, in the week ending May 30. The highest in a week this year was 857, in the week ending April 4.

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to Covid-19 is now 17 813, including three in the past 24 hours, according to the June 6 daily report by the national information system.

To date, 419 426 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus. The number of confirmed cases to date has increased by 1205 in the past week.

There are 15 545 active cases, a decrease of 4660 in the past week and a decrease of 51 in the past day.

There are 2619 patients in hospital, a decrease of 578 in the past week, with 293 in intensive care, a decrease of 71.

Twenty medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 13 425, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

According to the report, 386 068 people in Bulgaria have recovered from the virus, including 5709 in the past week.

A total of 1 465 841 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 108 637 in the past week. The report said that 5993 were administered on Saturday.

So far, 619 684 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. The figure has risen by 70 773 in the past week, and includes 3649 people who completed the vaccination cycle on June 5.

The June 6 report said that of 6333 tests done in the past day, 89 – about 1.4 per cent – proved positive.

