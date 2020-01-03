Bulgarian railways announces 246M leva tender for 16 new electric trains

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian state railways BDZ Passenger Transport has announced a public procurement for 16 newly-manufactured electric trains, intended for use on fast and intercity trains with trips of more than three hours on main routes, BDZ said on January 3.

The estimated value of the procedure is 246.7 million leva (about 126.1 million euro) with value-added tax not included, BDZ said.

The trains should offer increased comfort for passengers, with first- and second-class sections, places for people with disabilities and for strollers, CCTV, wi-fi and possibly a catering area.

The trains should have an operating speed of 160km/h. The parameters are in line with the current state of railway infrastructure in Bulgaria, and the National Railway Infrastructure Company’s programme for investment and development, the statement said.

The main criteria for the order are the purchase price, as well as maintenance costs and the costs of transport per passenger.

The procurement will be carried out in two stages – an application for participation and the submission of technical and price offers.

It is expected that the newly-produced electric locomotives should be delivered within 36 months from the date of signing the contract and the first train will be delivered 24 months after the contract is signed.

The procedure is part of a general plan to improve the conditions for passenger transportation and strategic development of state railways, including the renovation of the existing rolling stock and the purchase of new rolling stock, thus meeting the challenges of today’s competitive environment, the BDZ statement said.

(Photo: National Railway Infrastructure Company)

