Apartments controversy: Bulgarian PM Borissov names new head of GERB parliamentary group

Dr Daniela Daritkova is to succeed Tsvetan Tsvetanov as head of the GERB parliamentary group, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on March 28, a day after Tsvetanov said that he was resigning from Parliament over the apartments controversy.

Tsvetanov was the latest member of the ruling majority to submit his resignation over the controversy, which involves alleged below-market price apartment acquisitions, a matter now the subject of an inquiry by Bulgaria’s anti-corruption commission.

Borissov told journalists that there had been “severe punishments, heavy decisions” because those named in the controversy had left very important positions. He said that time would tell whether those involved were guilty or not.

He said that a nominee Justice Minister, to succeed Tsetska Tsacheva who submitted her resignation on March 23, would be announced in the course of the day.

Daritkova is a medical doctor, born in Plovdiv and who graduated from the Medical University Sofia. She is head of the parliamentary committee on health, and a member of numerous parliamentary friendship groups, including those with Greece, Israel and Russia.

She is in her fourth term as an MP for Borissov’s GERB party, having first been elected in 2009.

