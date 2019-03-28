Bulgarian PM: No-deal Brexit will mean severe shocks

Share this: Facebook

Everyone is preparing for a no-deal Brexit, the consequences of which will be very heavy for the whole of Europe, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov told a business forum on March 28.

Bulgaria’s government ministries were preparing for a no-deal Brexit, Borissov told the Bulgarian-German economic forum, being held in Sofia.

“Whoever thinks that Brexit is far away and we do not care about it is very much mistaken,” Borissov said.

Europe was shaken by a situation that had gone on for more than 1000 days, he sid.

“There is no agreement, and there will be no agreement. One of the most powerful economies in the world, the United Kingdom, is shaking,” Borissov said.

Borissov was speaking the day after the House of Commons failed to agree on any of eight options for the way forward for Brexit, and the day before the initially-scheduled date of Brexit.

If no course of action is approved by the UK by April 12, the country faces crashing out of the EU without a deal. If Prime Minister Theresa May succeeds in getting the withdrawal agreement with the EU approved, the UK would leave the EU on May 22.

