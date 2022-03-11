Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 36 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

With 33 deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 registered in the past day, the country’s Covid-19 death toll has passed the 36 000-mark, reaching 36 028, according to the March 11 report by the unified information portal.

The figure coincides with the second anniversary of the first report of a Covid-19 death in Bulgaria.

Of those who died in the past day, close to 91 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the March 11 report.

The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria passed the 25 000-mark on November 7, the 26 000-mark on November 13, the 27 000-mark on November 20, the 28 000-mark on November 28, the 29 000-mark on December 7, the 30 000-mark on December 18, the 31 000-mark on January 3, the 32 000-mark on January 15 , the 33 000-mark on January 28, the 34 000-mark on February 9 and the 35 000-mark on February 21.

To date, 1 109 581 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

Of 14 946 tests done in the past day, 1693 – about 11.32 per cent – proved positive.

There are 202 247 active cases, a decrease of 3433 compared with the figure in the March 10 report.

The report said that in the past day, 5093 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 871 306.

As of March 11, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 378.17 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 394.95 on March 10.

There are 2698 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 221 newly admitted. There are 354 in intensive care, 11 fewer than the figure in the March 10 report.

Twenty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 593.

So far, 4 319 928 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2740 in the past day.

A total of 2 052 129 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 822 in the past day, while 700 599 have received a booster dose, including 1803 in the past day.

Bulgaria has the lowest rate in the EU-EEA area of first doses of vaccines against Covid-19 and of completed vaccination cycles.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of March 10, the uptake among the total population of the EU-EEA area of at least a single dose of vaccine was 75.1 per cent and of a completed vaccination cycle, 72 per cent.

In Bulgaria, the uptake of at least a single dose of vaccine was 29.9 per cent and of a completed vaccination cycle, 29.4 per cent.

The uptake of a booster dose in the EU-EEA area was 51.7 per cent and in Bulgaria 10 per cent. The only country in the EU-EEA area with a lower percentage regarding a booster dose was Romania, at 8.7 per cent.

