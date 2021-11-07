Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll passes 25 000-mark, as country marks highest Covid death toll in a week in 2021

Share this: Facebook

The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria has passed the 25 000-mark, with 25 005 Covid-19 deaths recorded, according to the November 7 figures.

Bulgaria also broke a record in Covid-19 deaths in a week in 2021, a total of 1087 in the past seven days. This exceeds the 885 Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in the week ending October 31, and is the first time that Covid-19 deaths this year reach the four-figure mark.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll this week came as President Roumen Radev praised, in the past seven days, the caretaker government he appointed for doing a “good job” against Covid-19 in Bulgaria. In Yambol on Friday, Radev spoke of how the hospital system was coping. The same day, Bulgarian National Radio reported from Yambol that there were no more Covid-19 intensive care beds available in the district.

Radev’s appointee as caretaker Health Minister, Stoicho Katsarov, has said that there is no need for a “lockdown”. Katsarov has denied that the caretaker government’s approaches to the Covid-19 crisis have been informed by political considerations in the country’s November 2021 presidential and early parliamentary elections, in which Radev is seeking a second term as head of state.

The count of Bulgarian Covid-19 corpses over which Radev and Katsarov have presided in the past six months is something which they have preferred to blame on the previous administration’s failings in addressing the pandemic in Bulgaria.

As of the November 7 report, there have been 601 035 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Bulgaria. There are 112 651 active cases, an increase of 13 703 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

