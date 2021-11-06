Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 185 deaths, 4734 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 185 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 24 940, according to the November 6 report by the unified information portal.

Of 40 086 tests in the past day, 4734 – about 11.8 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 628 680 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 110 551 are active. The number of active cases rose by 1810 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2739 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 493 189.

There are 8262 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that 910 were newly-admitted. There are 724 patients in intensive care, 14 more than the figure in the November 5 report.

Seventy-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 234.

The report said that 20 272 doses of vaccines were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 954 059.

A total of 1 559 169 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 10 009 in the past day.

A total of 25 630 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2068 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

