Covid-19: Vaccination points in Sofia, several other districts, this weekend

There will be 11 Covid-19 municipal special vaccination points in Sofia on November 6 and 7, while Bulgaria’s Health Ministry has announced a list of vaccination points in several other districts this weekend.

Sofia municipality said that there would be vaccination points at the National Palace of Culture metro station, from 9am to 2pm, and the connection between Sofia University St Kliment Ohridski metro station and Orlov Most, open from noon until 5pm.

There will be vaccination points, open from 1pm to 6pm, at Paradise Mall, Ring Mall, Serdica Mall, Bulgaria Mall and the The Mall on Tsarigradsko Chaussee Boulevard.

The vaccination point at the cultural centre in the Druzhba residential area will be open from 9am to 4pm, and at the diagnostic-consulting centre at 17 Ivan Boychev Street in the Lyulin residential area from 9am to 2pm.

There will be an outdoor vaccination point at New Bulgarian University from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

Sofia municipality said that on the past weekend, October 30 and 21, a total of 2167 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered at the municipal vaccination points. Immunisations on weekends at the Sofia municipal vaccination points now add up to 30 439, the municipality said.

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said that there would be vaccination points this weekend, apart from in Sofia city and district, in Varna, Bourgas, Veliko Turnovo, Yambol, Gabrovo, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Dobrich, Blagoevgrad, Rousse, Razgrad, Haskovo, Turgovishte, Pleven, Smolyan, Montana, Sliven, Pernik, Kyustendil, Stara Zagora, Shoumen, Silistra and Vratsa. The full list, in Bulgarian, may be found at this link.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) vaccine tracker said that the cumulative uptake of at least one dose of vaccine among adults was 80.8 per cent in the EU-EEA area as of November 5. The figure for Bulgaria was 29.1 per cent.

The ECDC said that the figure for full vaccinations administered to adults in EU-EEA countries was 75.7 per cent as of November 5. For Bulgaria, the figure was 26.5 per cent.

A week ago, on October 29, the figure for Bulgaria for at least one dose was 27.4 per cent and for those who had completed the vaccination cycle, 25.5 per cent.

The head of Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia, Professor Ivan Poromanski, told Nova Televizia in an interview on November 5 that nine out of 10 Covid-19 patients in the hospital’s intensive care ward died.

“The figures are the same in other hospitals,” Poromanski said. “A negligible number of the dead had been vaccinated.”

He said that there was only one option, vaccination. “This disease is very unpleasant and if someone thinks that he will get away with it – he is very wrong,” Poromanski said.

Pressure on hospitals in Varna, which ranks third in Bulgaria in the number of newly infected with Covid-19, is growing with every passing day, Bulgarian National Television (BNT) said on November 5.

In the past day alone, 432 people with Covid-19 had been admitted to hospital in the city. About 90 per cent of them had not been vaccinated, the report said.

At Varna’s St Marina hospital, which serves the entire north-eastern region of Bulgaria, 93 per cent of the Covid beds were occupied.

The report said that there was a problem at the hospital with a shortage of medical staff, and there were not enough respiratory devices to treat patients.

A problem with hospital beds is also beginning to be felt in Plovdiv, which ranks second in the country in terms of Covid-19 incidence, the BNT report said.

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said that the last draw in a lottery to win a smart watch in return for having been vaccinated against Covid-19 was held on November 5 on BNT.

The ministry said that 8000 people had registered to participate in the game. The ministry announced the lottery on September 30.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

