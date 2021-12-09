Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 116 deaths, 1652 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 116 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 29 279, according to the December 9 report by the unified information portal.

The report said that of those who died in the past day, 90.52 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Of 24 891 tests done in the past day, 1652 – about 6.63 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 709 537 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 98 509 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 1154 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2690 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 581 749.

There are 5551 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 474 newly-admitted, the report said. There are 631 in intensive care, an increase of four compared with the December 8 report.

Forty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 630.

So far, 3 447 616 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 17 216 in the past day.

A total of 1 821 897 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6561 in the past day, while 147 305 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 7848 in the past day.

