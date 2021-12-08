Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 103 deaths, 2299 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 103 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 29 163, according to the December 8 report by the unified information portal.

Of 27 694 tests done in the past day, 2299 – about 8.3 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 707 885 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 99 663 are active. The number of active cases rose by 180 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2016 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 579 059.

There are 5702 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 650 newly-admitted. There are 627 in intensive care, three more than the figure in the December 7 report.

Fifty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 588.

So far, 3 430 419 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 17 802 in the past day.

A total of 1 815 336 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 7096 in the past day, while 139 457 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 8105 in the past day.

