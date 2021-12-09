Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Sofia reclassified from dark red to red zone

Share this: Facebook

The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 dark red zones – meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – has decreased to four after the city of Sofia was reclassified as a red zone.

The red zone range is 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population. As of December 9, the Covid-19 morbidity rate in Sofia city was 477.83, according to the unified information portal.

The four districts that are Covid-19 dark red zones (coloured in brown on the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases map) are Vratsa, Pernik, Rousse and the district of Sofia. The morbidity rate is highest in Rousse, 526.02 out of 100 000 population.

There are 21 red zones, counting Sofia city. The others are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vidin, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Pleven, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Haskovo, Smolyan, Shoumen, Yambol and Veliko Turnovo.

Three districts are Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning an infection rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, Silistra and Sliven.

The report said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 390.15 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 403.41 on December 8. This places the country in the red zone category.

