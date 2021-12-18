Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 30 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

With 81 deaths registered in the past day of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19, the country’s death toll linked to the disease has passed the 30 000-mark, reaching 30 014, according to the December 18 report by the unified information portal.

The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria passed the 25 000-mark on November 7, the 26 000-mark on November 13, the 27 000-mark on November 20, the 28 000-mark on November 28 and the 29 000-mark on December 7.

The report said that of those who died in the past day, close to 94 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Of 45 925 tests done in the past day, 1614 – about 3.51 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 723 433 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 95 207 are active. The number of active cases increased by 117 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 416 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 598 212.

There are 4511 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 406 newly admitted. There are 537 in intensive care, 14 fewer than the figure in the December 17 report.

Twenty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 873.

So far, 3 577 712 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 17 668 in the past day.

A total of 1 868 873 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6234 in the past day, while 213 382 have received a booster dose, including 9060 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

