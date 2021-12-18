Bulgarians, permanent residents, vaccinated abroad can get booster dose in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

From December 20, all Bulgarian citizens and those with permanent or long-term residence who have been vaccinated abroad against Covid-19 will be able to get a booster dose in Bulgaria and be issued with an EU Digital Covid Certificate, the Health Ministry said.

This functionality of the system was created by state-owned IT firm Informatsionno Obsluzhvane at the request of the Ministry of Health, the statement said.

Those who want to be given a booster dose in Bulgaria should submit to the vaccination point an official document certifying the completion of the vaccination cycle in another country.

Meanwhile, on December 18 Health Minister Assena Serbezova said that an information campaign about the vaccines against Covid-19 with the active participation of GPs and pharmacists is being prepared by the ministry.

On December 20, Serbezova will convene a council including infectious disease specialists, epidemiologists, virologists, and specialists from the Bulgarian Medical Union and the Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Union.

“We are relying heavily on GPs in this campaign,” Serbezova said.

The campaign would be conducted with the advice and co-operation of the World Health Organization, adapted to Bulgarian conditions, she said.

