Bulgaria leaves ‘e-vignette’ road tax prices unchanged for sixth year

In 2021, for the sixth consecutive year, the prices of Bulgaria’s “e-vignette” road tax virtual stickers for motor vehicles will remain unchanged, the Road Infrastructure Agency said on December 1.

The annual price remains 97 leva, quarterly 54 leva, monthly 30 leva, weekly 15 leva and weekend, 10 leva.

Motorists can buy and check the validity of their cars’ electronic vignettes on the website www.bgtoll.bg and via the mobile application BGTOL. To check the validity, the user must enter the registration number of the car and the country in which it is registered.

In January and February 2021, more than 800 000 annual e-vignettes for cars will expire.

“Given the epidemiological situation with Covid-19, we appeal to users when buying an e-vignette to use the site www.bgtoll.bg or the mobile application BGTOL,” the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

Electronic vignettes can also be purchased through other Road Infrastructure Agency sales channels – at a counter against payment in cash or at a self-service terminal, using a bank card.

There are counters at 13 border checkpoints, as well as in the 27 regional road administrations throughout the country. There are nearly 500 self-service terminals, the agency said.

“E-vignettes” can also be purchased from the partner network of the Road Infrastructure Agency, via the websites www.vinetki.bg, www.tollpass.bg, www.digitoll.bg, www.epay.bg, www.telenor.bg, www. A1.bg, as well as at cash desks in offices of mobile operators A1, Telenor, Bulgarian Posts, Easy Pay and at Lukoil, Petrol and OMV fuel stations.

The Road Infrastructure Agency said that from January 1 to November 30 2020, more than five million “e-vignettes” were purchased through all sales channels, to a value of 256 million leva. Sales of annual “e-vignettes” were the largest, adding up to more than 189 million leva, with weekly “e-vignetttes” in second place, at more than 29 million leva.

(Photo: Road Infrastructure Agency)

