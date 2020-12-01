Bulgaria utilities regulator cuts gas prices by 1.8% for December 2020

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s utilities regulator decided to lower gas prices in the country by 1.8 per cent starting December 1, setting the new price at 27.7 leva a MWh, excluding transportation costs, excise and value-added tax.

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) said that the new price reflected the price movements on the main European gas hubs and the exchange rate between the euro and the US dollar.

This was the first cut after three consecutive month of double-digit gas price increases – 20.3 per cent in September, 10.1 per cent in October and 14.1 per cent in November.

EWRC said that the December gas price increase would not result in any changes to electricity, heating or water prices.

(Photo: Jayesh Nair)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments