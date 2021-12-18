Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 19 red zones, nine yellow zones

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Nineteen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the December 18 update by the unified information portal.

The 19 red zone districts are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Smolyan, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte and Haskovo.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Rousse, 451.28 per 100 000 population. In Sofia city, the morbidity rate is 379.01 per 100 000 population.

Nine districts are classified as yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Veliko Turnovo, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Shoumen and Yambol. The day before, Razgrad had been classified as a red zone.

The update said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 317.56 on December 18, down from 327.32 on December 17.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!