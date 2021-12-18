2021/22 ski season opens in Bulgaria’s Bansko, Pamporovo and Borovets

Share this: Facebook

The 2021/22 ski season has opened in Bulgaria’s mountain resorts of Bansko, Pamporovo and Borovets.

For full details of lift pass prices in Bansko, and discounted ski, snowboard hire, group lessons, private lessons and transfers, please visit Banskoblog.com.

Photo: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com

Photo: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com

In Pamporovo, there is a promotional period from December 18 to 28, with daily lift passes at the same prices as last year: 62 leva for an adult, 49 leva for the 12 to under-18 age group and 37 leva for children aged seven to 11.

From December 29, prices change to 75 leva for an adult, 59 leva for the 12 to under-18 age group and 45 leva for children aged seven to 11.

Pamporovo on December 17. Photo: pamporovo.me

In Borovets, from December 18 to 26 inclusive, the prices of tickets are the same as last year’s. For further details, please visit the official Borovets website.

(Main photo, of Bansko on December 18: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

