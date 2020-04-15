720 pre-trial proceedings in Bulgaria for violating emergency regulations against coronavirus

Share this: Facebook

A total of 720 pre-trial proceedings have been launched in Bulgaria since March 13 in connection with breaches of State of Emergency rules against the spread of Covid-19, the Prosecutor’s Office said on April 15.

Most of the cases involve breaches of mandatory quarantine imposed by regional health inspectorates, the statement said.

Courts have already handed down sentences.

These have included a six-month prison term, suspended for three years, and a fine of 10 000 leva, three months in prison, suspended for three years and a fine of 10 000 leva, and probation, involving compulsory registration at a currrent address and regular signing of a register in the presence of a probation officer, as well as a fine of 5000 leva, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

