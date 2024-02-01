Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll in January 2024 is 55

The deaths of 55 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in January 2024, according to figures posted on the government’s coronavirus.bg portal on February 1.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll to date is 38 731.

To date, 1 338 621 cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Bulgaria, including 4297 in January.

There are 7803 active cases, 2208 more than a month ago.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate is 19.05 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from the 37.37 reported on January 1.

There are 259 Covid-19 patients in hospital, 107 fewer than a month ago, with 41 in intensive case, 10 more than a month ago.

To date, 4 725 876 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 1414 in the past month.

A total of 2 078 002 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including five in the past month.

A total of 1 007 845 people have received a booster dose, including 753 in January, all with a vaccine adapted against the latest variant.

A total of 135 275 people have received a jab with an adapted vaccine.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

