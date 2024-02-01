Thirty-four dead in road accidents in Bulgaria in January 2024

Thirty-four people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in January 2024, the Interior Ministry said on February 1, citing provisional data.

This is two fewer than the confirmed figure for January 2023, the ministry said.

Bulgaria’s road death toll in January 2019 was 34, in January 2020 and January 2021, both 38, and in January 2022, 34.

In the first month of 2024, there were 502 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in which there were deaths or serious injuries.

The ministry said that in January this year, 624 people were injured in road accidents.

(Photo: Petr Pavel/ freeimages.com)

