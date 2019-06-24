‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning for four districts in Bulgaria for June 25

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Authorities in Bulgaria have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for four districts in the country for June 25 because of forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The warning covers the districts of Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo and Veliko Turnovo in northern Bulgaria.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather, because of forecast significant rainfall and thunderstorms, has been issued for 12 districts: Vidin, Montana, Pleven, Rousse, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Shoumen, Silistra, Plovdiv, Pazardjik, Smolyan and Kurdjali.

Bulgaria’s meteorology institute has forecast rain throughout the country on June 25, with northern Bulgaria expected to see the heaviest rainfall. Hailstorms were also possible in some locations, the weather service said.

On June 25, temperature highs in Bulgaria were expected to be in the 27C-33C range, while the daily lows were forecast between 17 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

Comments

comments