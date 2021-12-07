Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 29 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



With 208 deaths registered in the past day of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19, the country’s death toll linked to the disease has passed the 29 000-mark, reaching 29 060, according to the December 7 report by the unified information portal.

The Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria passed the 25 000-mark on November 7, the 26 000-mark on November 13, the 27 000-mark on November 20 and the 28 000-mark on November 28.

The December 7 report said that of the deaths registered in the past day, 93.75 per cent had not been vaccinated.

Of the 35 004 tests done in the past day, 2426 – about 6.9 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 705 586 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 99 483 are active. The number of active cases is 1328 fewer than the figure in the December 6 report.

The report said that in the past day, 3546 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 577 043.

There are 5780 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 740 newly-admitted, the report said. There are 624 in intensive care, 50 fewer than the figure in the December 6 report.

Forty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 537.

So far, 3 412 632 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 11 866 in the past day.

A total of 1 808 240 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5629 in the past day, while 131 352 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 4545 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!