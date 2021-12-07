Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 18 red zones, 7 dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Seven out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the December 7 update by the unified information portal.

The seven districts are Vratsa, Montana, Pernik, Rousse, Sofia district, Sofia city and Gabrovo.

The morbidity rate is highest in Pernik, 578.78 out of 100 000 population, while Sofia city’s morbidity rate is 527.05 per 100 000 population.

Eighteen districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population: Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Haskovo, Shoumen and Yambol.

Three districts are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, Silistra and Sliven. In the past day, Sliven was reclassified from a red to a yellow zone.

The update said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as of December 7 was 416.91 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 431.89 on December 6.

(Map, with the dark red zones coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

