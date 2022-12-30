Bulgaria’s Kozloduy nuclear power station signs fuel agreement with Framatome

Bulgaria’s Kozloduy nuclear power station and Framatome signed on December 30 a preliminary agreement for deliveries of nuclear fuel for Kozloduy’s Unit 6 reactor, Bulgaria’s Energy Ministry said.

This is the second deal announced by Bulgaria’s sole nuclear power plant in as many weeks, after signing a 10-year contract with Westinghouse Electric Company to deliver fuel for the power plant’s Unit 5 reactor.

The agreement with Framatome sets the timetable for talks ahead of signing a 10-year contract, the ministry said, but gave no further details. Financial terms were likewise not disclosed.

Bulgaria currently sources Kozloduy’s nuclear fuel for the two 1000MW Soviet-made VVER-1000 reactors from Russia.

The contract with Framatome will run between 2025 and 2034, the ministry said. The deal, alongside the one with Westinghouse, will secure the continued work of the Kozloduy nuclear power plant for a period of 10 years, Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said in the statement.

Kozloduy now has two 1000MW operational units, although there have been intermittent talks over the past decade to add another 1000MW reactor to the plant. Bulgaria shut down four older and smaller reactors, 440MW each, prior to joining the European Union in 2007.

(Photo: Bulgarian Energy Ministry)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments