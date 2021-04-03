Hospital in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv offers 24/7 ‘green corridor’ for Covid-19 vaccinations

Share this: Facebook

Pulmed hospital in Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv has a “green corridor” for Covid-19 vaccinations, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for all comers.

The “green corridor”, offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, is to remain open until April 11 or until the available vaccines are used up.

As The Sofia Globe reported on April 2, there are “green corridors” this weekend at various hospitals in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

In Bourgas, there are “green corridors” in two places.

At the St Nikola medical centre, the facility is open around the clock, while at the oncology centre, opening hours are from 9am to 4pm, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

In Blagoevgrad, there is a “green corridor” in the office of the regional health inspectorate, open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 3pm.

The jabs are given using the AstraZeneca vaccine, with other brands currently being used only for re-immunisations.

Dr Ekaterina Mitova of the regional health inspectorate told Radio Blagoevgrad that it is likely RNA vaccines also would be on offer at the “green corridor” next week.

In the district of Rousse, a “green corridor” is open on April 3 until 4pm, also offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, at the Medica Rousse hospital. The “green corridor” at the hospital will be open on April 4 from 9am to 2pm.

