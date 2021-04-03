Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 125 more deaths, 10 382 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

A total of 125 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 13 438, the national information system said on April 3.

Of 20 647 tests done in the past 24 hours, 4013 – about 19.5 per cent – proved positive.

To date 350 340 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 70 811 are active. The number of active cases has risen by 64 in the past 24 hours, according to the report.

There are 10 382 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 230 in the past day, with 753 in intensive care, an increase of six.

Sixty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 12 092.

The national information system said that 266 091 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus, including 3996 in the past 24 hours.

In past 24 hours, a total of 12 083 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered, bringing the total to 498 085.

A total of 99 882 people have received a second dose, an increase of 2475 in the past 24 hours.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

