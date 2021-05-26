Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 68 deaths, 2.9% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 68 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 581, according to the May 26 daily report by the national information system.

Of 13 839 tests done in the past day, 406 – about 2.9 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 417 133 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 23 426 active cases, a decrease of 2085 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that in the past day, 2423 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 376 126.

There are 3533 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 248 in the past day, with 383 in intensive care, a decrease of 23.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 378, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 1 282 717 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 16 870 on May 25.

A total of 515 963 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 11 031 in the past day.

