‘Code Orange’ weather warning for 4 Bulgarian districts on April 4

Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of hazardous weather for four districts for April 4 because of forecast heavy rain.

The four districts are in the south-eastern part of Bulgaria: Bourgas, Haskovo, Kurdzhali and Yambol.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for all other districts in Bulgaria for Sunday, with one exception, the district of Vidin.

In the case of six districts, the warning has been issued for rain and snow: Sofia – both the city and the district – Kyustendil, Montana, Pernik and Vratsa.

The maximum temperature forecast for Sofia for April 4 is four degrees Celsius. For Plovdiv, Varna and Bourgas, the forecast high is nine degrees.

