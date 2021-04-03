Medicines Agency: Bulgaria will get 3.2M RNA vaccines in next 3 months

Share this: Facebook

Medicines Agency head Bogdan Kirilov said on April 3 that in the next three months, Bulgaria would receive more than 3.2 million RNA vaccines against Covid-19.

“In the coming weeks and months, there will be a higher proportion of RNA vaccines than vector vaccines,” Kirilov said.

It was announced on April 2 that Bulgaria is to receive close to 1.3 million BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine doses through a European Union solidarity mechanism.

The 1.3 million are part of the 10 million doses about which the European Commission and BioNTech-Pfizer reached a deal on accelerated delivery in the second quarter of 2021, as The Sofia Globe reported on March 16.

The rest are to be delivered in the fourth quarter, Kirilov said.

“These quantities will allow us to make an extremely big leap in vaccination,” Assen Baltov, head of Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia, said.

Baltov said that it would be proposed next that immunisation of people in the fourth phase of the national vaccination plan should begin – the elderly and people with chronic illnesses.

“We strongly hope that by the end of June we will have more than 50 per cent of the population vaccinated,” he said.

If one adds in those who already have been through the disease, “I think that very soon after that we will reach the coveted 70 per cent collective immunity,” Baltov said.

Currently, in parts of Bulgaria including capital city Sofia and other places, there is a “green corridor” system at hospitals, offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to all comers, irrespective of their place in the national vaccination plan, and without requiring a prior appointment.

