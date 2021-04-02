‘Green corridors’ for Covid-19 vaccinations at 5 hospitals in Bulgaria’s capital

Share this: Facebook

Vaccinations against Covid-19, using the AstraZeneca vaccine, are available for all comers at various times and dates at five hospitals in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

At Tsaritsa Joanna Hospital, the “green corridor” is open until 5pm on April 2 and from 8.30am to 4.30pm on April 3.

At Alexandrovska Hospital, the “green corridor” will be open from 9am to 5pm on April 3. The vaccination point is next to the barrier on Pencho Slaveikov Street.

At the Military Medical Academy, jabs are on offer from 8am to 6pm on weekdays and from 9am to 5pm at weekends. The “green corridor” will be open until April 4 inclusive.

At Pirogov emergency hospital, the hours are 8.30am to 5pm.

At St Ivan Rilski Hospital, the hours are 8am to 7.30pm on April 3 and 4.

