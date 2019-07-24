Bulgaria grants 200 000 euro humanitarian aid to reduce migration to Europe

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved on July 24 an agreement between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the government for Bulgaria to contribute 200 000 euro to the EIB’s Economic Resilience Initiative for humanitarian aid aimed at reducing migratory flows to Europe.

According to the EIB, the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI) was requested by the 28 EU member states in 2016 as part of the EU’s joint response to the challenges posed by forced displacement and migration resulting from the war in Syria.

“ERI’s ambition is to support public and private investment with high social and economic returns to help tackle the numerous challenges in the Southern Neighborhood and the Western Balkans. ERI focuses on long-term, sustainable solutions that are crucial to sustainable development in countries that are prone to shocks. Donor contributions are key to achieving ERI objectives.”

Croatia, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and the United Kingdom have promised to join the initiative aimed at boosting economic sustainability in the countries of origin of migrants.

