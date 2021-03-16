EC in deal with BioNTech-Pfizer for accelerated delivery of 10M doses in Q2 2021

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission announced on March 16 that it had come to an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer for the accelerated delivery of 10 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19 in the second quarter of 2021.

These doses would be drawn forward from the option of 100 million doses in the second BioNTech-Pfizer contract, foreseen for the third and fourth quarters of 2021, the Commission statement said.

It said that the March 16 proposal would require approval by EU member states in the joint steering board.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “I know how critical Quarter 2 is for the roll-out of our vaccination strategies in the member states.

“These accelerated 10 million doses will bring the total doses of BioNTech-Pfizer in Quarter 2 up to over 200 million. This is very good news. It gives member states room to manoeuvre and possibly fill gaps in deliveries,” Von der Leyen said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

