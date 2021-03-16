Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 27 of 28 districts are ‘red zones’

Share this: Facebook

A day after Bulgaria’s government insisted that the Covid-19 situation in the country was “under control”, it emerged that the number of districts that are “red zones” – meaning, an infection rate of 120 or higher per 100 000 population – has risen to 27.

The report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases for the week ending March 14 shows that only one of Bulgaria’s 28 districts is not a “red zone” – Turgovishte, an “orange zone” with infection rate of 79 per 100 000 population.

The number of districts that are “red zones” has increased by three since the report for the week ending March 7.

The infection rate is highest in the district of Bourgas, at 676 per 100 000 population.

Four other districts have infection rates higher than 600 per 100 000 population: Pleven (647), the city of Sofia (638), Vratsa (636) and Kyustendil (604).

In three districts, the infection rate is higher than 500 per 100 000 population: Shoumen (541), Sofia district (507) and Pernik (503).

The national information system daily report on March 16 showed that in the past 24 hours, there were 4637 newly-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria. This is the second-highest number of newly-confirmed cases in a single day, after 4828 reported on November 17 2020.

A record number of patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, 7269. A total of 187 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours.

(Map: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

