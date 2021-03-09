Number of Covid-19 ‘red zone’ districts in Bulgaria rises to 24

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-four out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 “red zones”, meaning a rate of 200 or higher infected per 100 000 population, according to the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases report for the week ending March 7.

This is an increase of four compared with the previous week’s report, and is seven more than a fortnight ago.

The district with the highest rate of infection is Kyustendil, 538 out of 100 000 population, followed by Pleven, 553, Vratsa 500, and the city of Sofia, 484.

Also over the 400-mark are the districts of Bourgas, 496 per 100 000 population, and Shoumen, 417.

In the districts of Blagoevgrad, Haskovo and Sliven, the rate of infection is above the mark of 300 per 100 000 population.

Three of Bulgaria’s districts are classified as “orange zones” meaning a rate of 60 to 119.9 infected per 100 000 population: Razgrad 107 per 100 000 population, Kurdzhali 106 and Vidin 92.

Only one district is classified as a “yellow zone” meaning an infection rate of 20 to 59.9 per 100 000 population: Turgovishte, at 41 per 100 000.

(Map: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

